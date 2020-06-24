ICE on Wednesday announced the results of coronavirus testing at a Colorado detention facility, saying 1% of the migrants who submitted to a test came back positive.

The agency said that amounted to four positive tests out of 432 people tested. One test was inconclusive, while 427 people tested negative for COVID-19. Another 49 detainees declined to be tested during the period, which ran from June 9-18.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said the four who tested positive were already being handled correctly — two were tested at intake and were immediately isolated. One of the others was still in the 14-day intake period and had been isolated from the general population already. And the fourth was immediately quarantined after getting his results, and has since been transferred to another federal agency.

Prisons, jails and other group settings are deemed high risk for spread of the outbreak and ICE has been under intense pressure from Democrats in Washington, immigrant-rights activists nationwide, and from some federal judges, to release detainees to reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19.

The agency has cut its detention rate to half what it was last year at this time, with about 24,000 people being held. As of Monday, ICE reported 837 positive cases within its detained population.

Two detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 have died in ICE custody.

The agency had been accused of not doing enough testing, which critics said could be hiding the extend of outbreaks.

The testing at the Aurora Contract Detention Facility in Colorado was a trial run to see how expanded testing would work. Another trial run took place at the detention facility in Takoma, Washington.

ICE says it needs to have more personal protective equipment in place for staff before it can ramp up the testing at various locations, to ensure that things run safely and properly.

“ICE has taken numerous steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but offering this voluntary testing shows how the agency is using all resources available to ensure the safety of our detained population,” said John Fabbricatore, field office director for ICE’s detention operations in Denver.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.