Exactly 70 years ago — on June 25, 1950 — some 75,000 soldiers with the North Korean People’s Army advanced across the 38th parallel, the line of demarcation between the Soviet-backed Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and the pro-Western Republic of Korea. Historians often deem this event to be the opening volley of the Cold War — which was to smolder on until Ronald Reagan brought it to an end in 1991.

The Korean War, however, never officially ended. It is a teachable moment even now, particularly considering that the North Korean embassy in Moscow has just issued this statement, according to TASS, Russia’s state-owned news agency:

“This year, the U.S. military has been carrying out various kinds of military maneuvers in South Korea and its vicinity with the purpose of striking North Korea quickly. A new round of the Korean War will add a particularly sensational event to the history of mankind, which will put an end to another empire, whose name is the United States,” the embassy said, according to TASS.

So now what?

“The Korean War is the ultimate forever war, a low-level conflict with dangerous flareups that have claimed countless lives over the past seven decades. In fact, many forget this brutal conflict never officially ended through a peace treaty — only an armistice — and there is no sign it will formally be concluded anytime soon,” says Harry J. Kazianis, senior director of Korean studies for the Center for the National Interest.

“If such a war were to ever restart, the world would collectively face a North Korea that is far more dangerous thanks to its growing nuclear weapons arsenal and potential ability to attack the U.S. homeland with long-range missiles. It is no exaggeration to say that Pyongyang could kill millions of people within minutes thanks to the weapons of mass destruction the Kim regime has built,” he notes.

Mr. Kazianis has some practical advice.

“For there to be a real breakthrough in inter-Korean as well as U.S.-North Korea relations, an end of war declaration — even if not a formal peace treaty — is essential. All sides need to have some sort of closure, embracing the end of the Korean War as the first step of a long process of reconciliation and compromise that will lead to an overall lowering of tensions. If this is not realized, we will forever be condemned to the endless cycle of crisis after crisis that could someday ignite a conflict of historic proportions,” he warns.

MR. PACK’S NEW GIG

A low-key, powerful media entity has a new leader. Michael Pack has been named chief of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, a federal entity that includes Voice of America and its 300 million-member audience. Mr. Pack is the former president of the Claremont Institute — a California-based conservative think tank — and now will be tasked to “inform, engage, and connect people around the world in support of freedom and democracy.”

A filmmaker, Mr. Pack’s most recent project is “Created Equal”, a biography of Clarence Thomas that showcases the Supreme Court justice’s life story as he tells it. Mr. Pack also held leadership roles in the U.S. Information Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration, and served as a senior vice president with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Ryan P. Williams, current president of the Claremont Institute, praises both Mr. Pack’s “experience and grit.”

Meanwhile, there’s already discord afoot within the agency, with an in-house lawsuit percolating and talk that Mr. Pack may face “deep state” resistance, according to an account by National Public Radio. For now, though, this is just a cordial job announcement.

‘SOMETHING SPECIAL HAPPENING’

Much of the news media ignored President Trump’s appearance on Tuesday before thousands of students, and they were delighted to see him. The event, organized by Turning Point USA, was significant.

“The media was trying to create a narrative that young people were not in support of the president. In defiance to the media narrative, it was absolutely incredible to see this — 3,300 students in Phoenix, Arizona,” Charlie Kirk — who founded the freedom-minded nonprofit in 2012 — tells Fox News.

‘President Trump talked about core American values like E Pluribus Unum — which means’ Out of many, one.’ He repeatedly mentioned in God we trust, one nation under God,” Mr. Kirk continued. “I really think there is something special happening with young people in America. And I think in November we’ll see that all play out.”

HELP WANTED

“The Washington Post is seeking a managing editor for diversity and inclusion who, working closely with senior editors and our entire staff, will endeavor to ensure that those principles are incorporated into all aspects of news coverage and operations,” the news organization said Wednesday in a public release.

“This individual will join three other managing editors and the executive editor in holding the top positions in The Post’s newsroom. More inclusiveness in our coverage of people with different life experiences and perspectives; review of stories that involve sensitive subjects of race, ethnicity and identity; and listening to staff concerns on these issues and sharing them with others in the newsroom’s senior leadership,” The Post said.

The news organization’s search follows a trend that emerged in the news media in 2017, prompted by a survey conducted by the American Society of News Editors that revealed that only 16% of journalists were minorities — and that percentage was actually dropping. The Philadelphia Media Network was the first to create the position of “vice president for diversity and inclusion” in 2018, according to Editor & Publisher, an industry source.

POLL DU JOUR

• 50% of U.S. adults disapprove of the job the U.S. Congress is doing; 52% of Republicans, 50% of independents and 48% of Democrats agree.

• 19% overall approve of the job Congress is doing; 25% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 18% overall neither approve or disapprove; 15% of Republicans, 18% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 14% overall are not sure; 9% of Republicans, 19% of independents and 12% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted June 21-23.

