Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has a 14-point lead over President Trump, a national poll of registered voters said Wednesday.

Mr. Biden held a 50% to 36% lead over Mr. Trump, according to the New York Times/Siena College poll.

Mr. Trump was underwater on his overall approval rating, with a 41%/56% approve/disapprove split.

Sixty-two percent of voters said they disapprove of how Mr. Trump is handling the protests following George Floyd’s death last month, 61% said they disapprove of his handling of race relations, and 58% said they disapprove of his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

One bright spot for Mr. Trump: By a 50% to 45% margin, voters said they approve of his handling of the economy — an issue the president is trying to emphasize as he gets back on the campaign trail.

“Both Trump and Biden hold the support of 90 percent of voters of their own party, but independents favor Biden by 18 points,” said Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy.

“Men are nearly evenly split but women prefer Biden by 22 points, and both voters over 45 years of age and white voters are evenly split while younger voters and both Black and Latino voters are strongly with Biden,” Mr. Levy said.

Among the 61% of voters who said they were “almost certain” to vote in November, Mr. Biden held an 11-point, 51% to 40% lead, he said.

Mr. Biden has about a 10-point lead over Mr. Trump in the latest Real Clear Politics average of national polling.

Mr. Trump’s allies have dismissed such numbers, pointing to the 2016 race when Hillary Clinton had held sizable advantages in public polling before the race tightened into the fall ahead of the president’s eventual victory.

The survey of 1,337 registered voters was conducted from June 17-22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

