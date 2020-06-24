Monuments to George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt have all come under attack by enraged demonstrators in recent weeks.

But America’s most-famous monument to all four is safe.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem made it clear on Twitter that Mount Rushmore is safe.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro asked rhetorically earlier this week “when is our woke historical revisionist priesthood going to insist on blowing up Mount Rushmore?”

Ms. Noem quote-tweeted Mr. Shapiro and added four short words.

“Not on my watch,” she wrote.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.