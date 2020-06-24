Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn took a victory lap Wednesday after a federal appeals court ordered the dismissal of his case by calling into conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh’s radio show.

Flynn, who has shied away from media appearances since he was charged in 2017 with lying to the FBI, said the court decision is good for America.

“The decision today is really, it’s a good thing for General Flynn,” he told Mr. Limbaugh. “It’s a good thing for me. It’s a good thing for my family. But it’s really a great boost of confidence for the American people in our justice system. Because that’s what this really comes down to, is whether or not our justice system is going to have the confidence of the American people.”

Flynn, who briefly served as President Trump’s first national security adviser, called just hours after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ordered the trial judge overseeing his case to dismiss the criminal charges.

The call appeared to surprise Mr. Limbaugh, who admitted he was “a little stunned” by the interview.

“I’m told that we have General Flynn on the phone?” Mr. Flynn said. “Michael Flynn, you are here on the EIB Network’s phone. Is that right?”

“How about that, Rush? Yeah, this is Mike Flynn. How you doing?” Flynn said.

“I’m great,” Mr. Limbaugh replied. “I’m a little stunned.”

“I will just tell you that I have always believed and fought for our rule of law,” Mr. Flynn said. “The most important thing that we have in this country, bar none, is that. And we have to make it work, whether we like it or not.”

The interview marked the first time Flynn has spoken about the dismissal of his case. He had pleaded guilty twice to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador. He later recanted and professed his innocence.

The Justice Department last month sought to dismiss the case against Flynn, saying the FBI had no reason to interview him about his calls with the Russian ambassador.

