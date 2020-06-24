House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said Republicans were trying to “get away with murder … the murder of George Floyd” when it comes to passing policing overhaul legislation amid the ongoing calls for racial justice after Floyd’s death last month.

“So far, they were trying to get away with murder, actually — the murder of George Floyd,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, told CBS News.

Mrs. Pelosi and congressional Democrats have dismissed a proposal from Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, as lacking teeth.

Mr. Scott’s legislation would incentivize law enforcement to ban practices such as chokeholds and “no-knock” warrants, while the Democrats’ bill includes outright bans on the practices and institutes national standards for the use of force.

Floyd, a black man, died after a white former Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. His death has sparked worldwide protests and demands for racial justice and changes to U.S. policing practices.

The former officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

“For something to happen, they’re going to have to face the reality of police brutality, the reality of the need for justice in policing, and the recognition that there are many, many good people in law enforcement — but not all,” Mrs. Pelosi said.

The Senate is set to take a test vote on Mr. Scott’s legislation on Wednesday, but Democrats appear poised to block it from moving forward.

The Democratic-led House is expected to pass their bill on Thursday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.