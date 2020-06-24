Orange County deputies responding to a report of a residential burglary in progress early Wednesday fatally shot a woman holding a gun, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the community of Lake Forest.

“Deputies gave numerous commands to the woman to drop the gun, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” the department said in a social media post.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital. The department said she was in her late 20s but her name was not released.

The department released a photo of a handgun lying on the ground at the scene.

