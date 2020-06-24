By - Associated Press - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) - Prosecutor: Grand jury indicts 3 men on murder charges in shooting death of Black man in Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery.

