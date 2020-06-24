The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut issued a joint advisory Wednesday that says travelers who enter from states with significant transmission of the coronavirus must self-quarantine for 14 days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the requirement will take effect at 12 a.m. Thursday, citing the need to preserve the tri-state area’s tremendous strides against the virus.

“We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come in on a plane, again. Learned that lesson — been there, done that,” Mr. Cuomo said alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

As it stands, the requirement applies to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

“The states themselves can change as the infection rate changes,” Mr. Cuomo said.

The order reflects the spike in cases across the South and West and a dramatic swing in regional fortunes across the U.S.

A couple of months ago, places such as Florida were worried about New Yorkers coming down and infecting their communities.

Now, New York enjoys a positivity rate of just 1.1% while places such as Florida, Texas and Arizona are seeing double-digit rates.

