Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced new sanctions on five Iranian ship captains that he says have delivered gasoline to Venezuela.

The U.S. has hammered the government of Venezuelan socialist leader Nicolas Maduro with sanctions in an effort to push him out of power. The Trump administration has implemented a so-called maximum pressure campaign that targets Maduro’s inner circle, the country’s economy and the types of fuel the country can import and export.

Venezuela, which sits on one of the largest proven oil reserves in the world, has grappled with humanitarian and political crises in recent years that have badly impacted refineries that are now largely unable to produce gasoline.

Last month, one of the sanctioned Iranian oil tankers arrived at a Venezuelan refinery with its cargo, estimated to be about 1.5 million barrels of gasoline. The country’s refining network has been operating this year at about 10 percent of its 1.3 million barrels per day capacity.

Gasoline production in Venezuela has hit bottom in the last two decades. Mismanagement by the socialist government officials along with corruption amid an economic crisis is being blamed for a situation that has sparked a massive migration by those seeking to escape poverty and crime.

“The U.S. is sanctioning five Iranian captains who delivered gasoline and its components to Venezuela,” Mr. Pompeo tweeted.

“No one believes Maduro’s claims of equal and fair gasoline distribution — these rogue regimes must stop squandering their people’s wealth and resources with corrupt schemes.”

In a statement following the announcement, Mr. Pompeo said the individuals delivered roughly 1.5 million barrels of Iranian gasoline to Venezuela. The captains headed five Iranian-flagged tankers — Clavel, Petunia, Fortune, Forest, and Faxon.

He explained that as part of the sanctions, the assets of each individual will be blocked. “Their careers and prospects will suffer from this designation,” the secretary said.

“Iran’s continued support to Venezuela is yet another instance of Iran wasting its people’s resources on ill-conceived foreign adventurism that prolongs suffering abroad,” he continued. “The only solution to Venezuela’s problems is a democratic transition that restores freedom and prosperity.”

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Pompeo also reiterated his support of Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaidó, days after President Trump said he would be open to meeting with Mr. Maduro.

The U.S. and nearly 60 other nations recognize Mr. Guaidó as the interim president of Venezuela, contending that Mr. Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was illegitimate.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.