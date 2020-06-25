Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday pledged support for private schools under the CARES Act, lamenting the closure of private academies, particularly Catholic institutions.

In brief remarks with reporters, Mrs. DeVos also said a new interim rule set to be published will ensure that private schools aren’t shut out when funds from the emergency coronavirus legislation flow to local education agencies.

“There’s nothing in the law that Congress passed that would allow districts to discriminate against children and teachers based on private school attendance and employment,” Mrs. DeVos said in a phone conference.

Some public school advocates have criticized the Education Department for sending too much of the $13 billion emergency funding earmarked for K-12 school districts.

But the secretary said Thursday the coronavirus “doesn’t discriminate” and has negatively impacted private schools, too.

“While a number of traditional public schools aren’t sure whether they will open their doors in the fall, too many other kinds of schools are sure they won’t open at all,” Mrs. DeVos said. “More than 100 private schools, including many Catholic schools have already announced they will never reopen, and hundreds more face a similar fate.”

According to the libertarian Cato Institute, 74 private schools — including 60 Catholic schools — have closed permanently since the onset of the coronavirus.

