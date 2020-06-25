WHITE SWAN, Wash. (AP) - The FBI is investigating after a body was found at a home where a fire happened Monday near Yakima in White Swan.

FBI spokesperson Steve Bernd provided few details about the incident or the body Wednesday, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Bernd says the death is under investigation as a possible homicide, and that there was a small fire at the residence that didn’t appear to cause much damage.

“There was a fire but I don’t believe that’s what killed anyone,” he said.

The body was found about 3 p.m. Monday, after the fire was extinguished, said Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort.

Yakama Nation Police, the Washington State Patrol and the FBI responded and are investigating, Schilperoort said.

