An aircraft carrier and a guided missile cruiser are now in the record books thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

On June 25, the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and its escort ship, the USS San Jacinto had been continuously at sea for 161 days — setting a new record for the U.S Navy.

Both ships left their Norfolk, Va. homeport on Jan. 17, 2020 for an exercise and follow-on deployments to Europe and the Middle East. But COVID-19 got in the way of liberty for the sailors.

“In March, I suspended liberty port visits to reduce the chance of spreading and contracting the virus across the fleet,” said Navy Vice Adm. Jim Malloy, commander of U.S. naval forces in the Central Command area.

“Throughout this pandemic, maintaining the fleet’s warfighting readiness while ensuring the safety and well-being of our sailors has been my top priority,” Vice Adm. Malloy added.

The ability to continue to steam for almost half a year will only make the crews stronger, said Capt. Kyle Higgins, commander of the Eisenhower.

“I’m so proud of the young men and women I see on the deck plates each and every day. Their dedication to the mission is what makes our Navy the greatest fighting force the world has ever seen,” Capt. Higgins said.

While they haven’t had the opportunity to visit any foreign ports, the sailors have been able to relax and recuperate with events such as swim calls and cookouts aboard ship, called a “steel beach picnic.”

“We’ve made it this far and I’m incredibly proud of the crew for all their hard work,” said Capt. Edward Crossman, commanding officer of the San Jacinto.

The previous record was held by the USS Theodore Roosevelt, which remained at sea for 160 days straight in 2002 in support of post-9/11 operations, officials said.

The Eisenhower and the San Jacinto will remain on station in the Central Command area of operations for the immediate future, Navy officials said.

“The fact of the matter is our work isn’t done. We aren’t headed home yet and we’re on path to blow the previous record out of the water,” Capt. Crossman said.

