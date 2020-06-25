Those tearing down statues across the country are anarchists that are aiming to create unrest instead of spreading an actual message, President Trump said on Thursday.

Mr. Trump told Fox News’s Sean Hannity the vandalism, destruction, arson, and violence that is taking place across the country are happening in Democrat-run cities like Chicago and Seattle.

The rioting and protesting has continued on and off in major cities since Memorial Day weekend when George Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a White police officer in Minneapolis.

“They want to destabilize our country,” the president said.

“Joe Biden would have that be the whole country,” Mr. Trump added. “That man can’t speak.”

Black Lives Matter protesters have been toppling confederate statues across the country and have recently moved towards tearing down other monuments, even those honoring abolitionists.

In Seattle, protesters took over a police precinct and roughly six blocks in one downtown neighborhood, not allowing police and city officials to access the territory. Another group tried to set up a similar occupy zone in Washington, D.C.

“They would like to get Jesus,” the president said, referencing a comment by Shaun King, a Black Lives Matter activist, who called for statues of White Jesus to be taken down earlier this week.

