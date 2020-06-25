OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) - A man and two women in a Pittsburgh suburb were charged with criminal homicide in the death of his 3-year-old daughter, who was found badly bruised and malnourished.

Authorities on Wednesday announced charges in the June 9 death of Bella Seachrist, who was found unresponsive and died at a hospital.

“Detectives determined the child suffered prolonged physical and mental abuse,” Allegheny County Police said.

Authorities charged her father, 29-year-old Jose Salazar-Ortiz; her stepmother, 27-year-old Laura Ramriez; and Ramriez’s sister, 20-year-old Alexis Herrera, with criminal homicide, aggravated assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, conspiracy and child endangerment.

Salazar-Ortiz and Ramriez were taken to the Allegheny County Jail to await arraignment. It is not known if they have retained lawyers.

An arrest warrant was issued for Herrera.

