The federal government sent coronavirus stimulus checks to more than one million dead people, according to a new audit Thursday.

IRS lawyers said the way the law was written, the agency didn’t have the power to stop payments to people who filed 2018 or 2019 tax returns, even if they later died, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The administration said its goal was to get money out as quickly as possible, so it followed the same procedure used in the 2008 stimulus payments during the Wall Street collapse, which also didn’t screen death records.

The IRS has since decided that dead people shouldn’t get payments and has said the 1.1 million such payments should be returned — though it “does not currently plan to take additional steps to notify ineligible recipients on how to return payments.”

The GAO said that could leave lots of taxpayers’ money in the wrong hands.

“Ineligible payment recipients who do not visit IRS’s website or do not have internet access may not be aware of the process to return payments,” the audit said.

Two and a half months into the stimulus, nearly 159 million stimulus payments had been made, for a total of $268 billion. By contrast, in 2008 it took two months to mail 800,000 payments in 2008, Treasury officials said in their response to the GAO audit.

Payments have been made in batches, and checks went out to dead people in the first three batches. By the fourth batch, those payments had stopped.

Part of the problem is that the checks were based on IRS data, but were mailed by the Treasury Department. The IRS has access to Social Security’s death records, but the Treasury Department does not.

IRS loaned Treasury access to the records for the fourth batch of payments.

The tax agency also said it’s worried fraudsters are stealing payments by going online and routing payments to their own accounts.

