Fox News has made face coverings mandatory for people attending the cable network’s televised town hall with President Trump taking place Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

An event page created by Fox News notes attendees will be required to wear a face covering to participate in the town hall, which is being held as the U.S. experiences a spike in cases of COVID-19, the contagious and potentially deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Everyone in the audience for the town hall will also have their temperature checked before being allowed to enter the venue where it is happening, according to the event page.

More than three months since the global coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the town hall is happening as the nation sees a record number of new cases of COVID-19. Tens of thousands of new infections confirmed Wednesday marked the most ever recorded within the U.S. in a single day since the outbreak began.

Public health officials have advised that people wear face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19, which can be transmitted from person to person and is highly contagious.

Mr. Trump has been reluctant to cover his face in public, however.

Health officials have also cautioned against people gathering in large groups, which had resulted in Mr. Trump’s reelection team to put a pause on campaign events until recently.

It has since been reported that dozens of Secret Service agents have been told to self-isolate following the president’s campaign rally this weekend, his first in three months. The town hall is set to take place Thursday afternoon at the Jet Air Group facility at Austin Straubel International Airport and televised on the cable network later that evening.

Fox News personality Sean Hannity is slated to host the event.

