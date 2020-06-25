President Trump appeared stunned Thursday when he heard that former Vice President Joe Biden’s said 120 million people had died from COVID-19.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee reportedly made his comment during a campaign event in Pennsylvania. About 126,000 Americans have passed away from the coronavirus pandemic as of Thursday.

In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, the president said Mr. Biden made a “serious error,” noting that 120 million would be a third of the country’s population.

The president added Mr. Biden has also said he was running for the U.S. Senate, and on other occasions has made mistakes like saying he was in one state when he was actually in a different one — a point Mr. Trump mocked during his recent campaign rally in Tulsa.

“That’s not like an error, gee — it’s a slip-up. That’s a serious error,” the president said.

“There is something going on,” he added. “We are talking about the presidency of the United States and it’s just not acceptable.”

