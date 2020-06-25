PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Beaverton man already in prison for child sexual abuse has been convicted of 17 additional sexual abuse charges.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Benito Juarez-Hernandez, was convicted in 2014 and sent to prison for sexually abusing a minor.

While he was in prison, three more victims came forward. Juarez-Hernandez was found guilty this week of nine counts of sexual abuse, two counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of sodomy and one count of unlawful sexual penetration.

Juarez-Hernandez, his brother and his brother’s ex-wife were accused of abusing several children in Beaverton and Aloha over 15 years. They were all indicted in April 2019.

The brother, Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez, was sentenced earlier this year to 55 years in prison on multiple charges of child abuse and sodomy. The brother’s ex-wife, Diana Rodriguez is set to go on trial in October.

