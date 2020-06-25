MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - A Mitchell woman is accused of causing injuries that killed a 5-year-old boy.

The 21-year-old woman has been arrested on probable charges of first-degree manslaughter and abuse or cruelty to a minor, according to police.

The woman and child lived in the same home, but police haven’t said whether they are related.

On Monday night, the woman brought the boy to Queen of Peace Hospital where he later died, authorities said.

An autopsy Tuesday showed the boy died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, the Argus Leader reported. The woman admitted kicking the child in the stomach and stomping on his abdomen, police said.

