A 2015 video in which Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors describes herself and co-founder Alicia Garza as “trained Marxists” is making an appearance in a GOP campaign ad.

The Republican National Committee video, “This isn’t about justice, it’s about destroying America,” features scenes of recent rioting, fires and mayhem, but begins with a clip of Ms. Cullors.

“We actually do have an ideological frame,” says Ms. Cullors. “We are trained Marxists.”

The comment comes from a 2015 interview by Real News Network host Jared Ball with Ms. Cullors, who founded Black Lives Matter with Ms. Garza and Opal Tometi in 2013 after the shooting of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood watch coordinator in Sanford, Florida.

Ms. Cullors’ entire comment was: “We actually do have an ideological frame. Myself and Alicia in particular are trained organizers. We are trained Marxists. We are super-versed on sort of ideological theories.”

The one-minute RNC video released Wednesday says in a caption, “The ‘trained Marxists’ are on a violent rampage.”

The Washington Times has reached out to Ms. Cullors for comment.

The “Black Lives Matter” slogan has been painted on major city streets since protests broke out in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

While the “Black Lives Matter” rallying cry has been adopted as a statement against racial injustice, the movement itself has been criticized for extreme left-wing stances, including opposition to capitalism, defunding the police, and a guaranteed minimum income and free college for Black people.

Left-Wing anarchists are using CHAOS to destroy America.



President Trump stands up for LAW and ORDER.



VOTE @realDonaldTrump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UpxIm30XUw — GOP (@GOP) June 25, 2020

And there you go. Just like I’ve been saying all along. #BLM is Marxist…https://t.co/4fjuR2F3iO — Complete Christianity (@ShaneSchaetzel) June 23, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.