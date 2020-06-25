The Pentagon will continue to support the Department of Homeland Security in its efforts along the southern border with Mexico through next year, the Defense Department confirmed Thursday.

Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper approved the request for assistance by DHS “and authorized the deployment of up to 4,000 DOD personnel to the southern border, beginning in October,” Pentagon spokesperson Army Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell said in a statement.

The bulk of the assistance will be sourced from the National Guard and will operate under a Title 10 status, which authorizes the troops to conduct federal active-duty military service.

There are roughly 5,000 military personnel currently assigned to missions along the border. National Guardsmen make up about half of the personnel.

The spokesperson explained the troops will perform similar duties as currently being performed including detection and monitoring, logistics and transportation to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and will not participate in civilian law enforcement activities.

“DoD and DHS constantly review the situation along the border, adjusting requirements as necessary to maintain the safety and security of the American people,” Col. Mitchell said.

