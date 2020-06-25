BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Police in Billings are searching for a suspect following an officer-involved shooting early Thursday, Lt. Brandon Wooley said.
Officials have released little information about the interaction but say an officer fired a round at about 3:30 a.m. They could not confirm if anyone was hit, KULR-TV reported.
The officer suffered minor injuries, but was not hit by gunfire, Wooley told The Billings Gazette. Police planned to release more information later Thursday.
