A group of businesses and residents in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle filed a class-action lawsuit this week against the city, which they claim is violating their rights by not shutting down a group of protesters.

The group alleges the city abandoned its duties and that has led to vandalism, property damage, and the lack of necessities like access for first responders in cases of emergencies.

The lawsuit comes after a group of Black Lives Matter protesters took over a police precinct and about six blocks in a downtown neighborhood, putting up barricades and patrolling the area with weapons.

They named the region CHOP for “Capitol Hill Occupy Protest,” and have made demands to defund the police after the death of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis over Memorial Day weekend.

The plaintiffs said in the complaint that they don’t want to undermine the protesters’ message that black lives matter, but they seek to protect their own rights.

“The property owners, businesses, and residents in the area suffer ever increasing property damage and economic loss every day that CHOP exists in their neighborhood,” the complaint reads.

