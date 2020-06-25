“For the love of god do not vote for my dad.”

The daughter of a candidate for the Michigan state House wrote those words in a now-viral tweet.

The candidate, Robert Regan, confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday that @streeganz is his daughter Stephanie Regan and expressed his support for her free-speech right.

She had rather different words for him Tuesday.

“If you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone,” Miss Regan wrote.

if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone — STEPH (@streeganz) June 23, 2020

She identified her unnamed father the next day as Robert Regan.

“Do a quick fb or google search to find info about his campaign. I don’t feel safe rn sharing further information regarding his beliefs, but please look him up and just read for yourself,” she wrote.

The initial tweet had received more than 30,000 retweets and 170,000 likes by 8 p.m. Thursday. Her account had fewer than 3,700 followers at that time, a number no doubt itself inflated over the previous two days during which the tweet went viral (“I didn’t think anyone past hometown friends would see this,” she wrote).

Mr. Regan, a Republican, said in an interview with The Hill on Thursday that his daughter’s denunciations were unsurprising and implied she had been brainwashed at university.

“A lot of students when they go off to these liberal university campuses … she went to the University of Colorado in Boulder — and you know, they just kind of get sucked into this Marxist, communist ideology and she and I just don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the whole socialism, communism, Marxist philosophy,” he said.

He told the Hill that “her big thing has to do with the systemic racism,” an idea he also said “I don’t buy into” at all.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Mr. Regan was a tad less critical of his daughter’s politics.

“I am happy that she feels confident enough in our relationship to express her opposing thoughts so publicly,” he said.

Mr. Regan is one of three men running in the Aug. 4 Republican primary in the state’s 73rd Congressional District. In 2018, Republican Rep. Lynn Afendoulis won the overwhelmingly white district in the Grand Rapids area by more than 20 points, but she is not seeking re-election.

