After a spike in COVID-19 cases in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order Thursday prohibiting elective surgeries at hospitals in four major counties.

Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, as well as Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties have been told to suspend elective surgeries at area hospitals. Houston is in Harris County, and Austin is located in Travis County.

“These four counties have experienced significant increases in people being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and today’s action is a precautionary step to help ensure that the hospitals in these counties continue to have ample supply of available beds to treat COVID-19 patients,” Mr. Abbott said.

The governor’s press release noted he could expand the list of counties if necessary.

Texas began reopening May 1 after the COVID-19 shutdown of most of the country in mid-March. It was the second state, behind Georgia, to get back to business.

