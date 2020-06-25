The U.S. on Thursday issued calls for Russia and China to provide more support to Venezuela in its fight against COVID-19.

Venezuela, which is facing an ongoing humanitarian and political crisis, has reported 4,366 cases of COVID-19, 38 deaths, and 1,327, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. But experts and humanitarian organizations have warned that the true numbers are likely higher due to a lack of testing and access to rural communities.

Speaking at a United Nations event in Geneva, U.S. special representative to Venezuela Elliot Abrams said that he also believes “the numbers are tragically a good deal higher.”

He explained that doctors and journalists attempting to shed light on the severity of the outbreak in Venezuela have been jailed for their efforts.

“We would like to see them contribute more on the humanitarian side,” he said, referring to China and Russia who have backed Socialist Leader Nicolas Maduro.

“There has been, I believe, some contribution of goods with respect to COVID-19 by Russia and China,” Mr. Abrams continued, as quoted by Reuters. “But the scale, the dollar amount of this aid, is really quite low in comparison to the needs.”

