LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (AP) - An Amber alert was issued Friday morning for a missing 9-month-old Tennessee girl.

Braelee Rayne Trapp was “forcibly taken” from her home in Lawrence County Thursday evening by Tony Lynn Lanier Sr., the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. She has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 18 pounds.

Lanier, 44, is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and was last seen with the girl in a black 2005 Chevy Equinox with Arkansas Tag 430Y2K, the bureau said. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes who is 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark navy pants and a dark gray shirt with “Buckmaster” on it, authorities said.

The suspect was known to the girl’s family, but his exact connection isn’t clear, authorities said.

