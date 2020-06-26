President Trump canceled his plans Friday to spend the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The White House gave no reason for the change in schedule. Officials had said earlier that the president would not abide by a new travel advisory in New Jersey requiring a quarantine period for visitors from coronavirus hotspots.

The president traveled on Tuesday to Arizona, one of the states designated by New Jersey as a hotspot requiring quarantine.

“The President of the United States is not a civilian. Anyone who is in close proximity to him, including staff, guests, and press are tested for COVID-19 and confirmed to be negative,” White House spokesman Judd Deere had said in a statement.

Asked if the changed plans are related to New Jersey’s travel restrictions, Mr. Deere said Friday, “It has nothing to do with that.”

