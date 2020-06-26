President Trump signed an executive order Friday to protect U.S. monuments from vandalism, and said he skipped a weekend at his golf resort in New Jersey to make sure law and order prevails in Washington.

“I just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order protecting American Monuments, Memorials, and Statues - and combatting recent Criminal Violence,” Mr. Trump tweeted late Friday. “Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!”

Following protests over racial injustice, vandals have been defacing monuments such as statues of Confederate generals and other memorials. The FBI has issued a “wanted” poster of 15 suspects who were photographed vandalizing a statue of President Andrew Jackson this week at Lafayette Square near the White House.

The president is calling for prison terms of up to 10 years for people who vandalize or destroy monuments or memorials on federal property.

Mr. Trump had planned to leave the White House Friday afternoon for his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, but decided to stay in Washington instead.

“I was going to go to Bedminster, New Jersey, this weekend, but wanted to stay in Washington, D.C. to make sure LAW & ORDER is enforced,” Mr. Trump said. “The arsonists, anarchists, looters, and agitators have been largely stopped. I am doing what is necessary to keep our communities safe — and these people will be brought to Justice!”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.