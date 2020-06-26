As President Trump seeks to fulfill a campaign promise of lessening U.S. military commitments abroad, a House version of the massive defense policy bill would apply the breaks to troop drawdowns in Africa and South Korea.

In a summary of the National Defense Authorization Act as drafted by House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith released Thursday, the sweeping defense policy legislation would require the Pentagon to submit a report on the impacts of a troop reduction in Africa and would prohibit using military funds to withdraw troops in South Korea.

Earlier this year, reports circulated that the Pentagon was seeking to reduce the number of U.S. troops in Africa, which drew swift criticism from Democrats and Republicans alike. Lawmakers quickly warned that jihadi groups are a large and growing threat in the region and that China and Russia are poised to fill any security vacuum as the U.S. pulls back.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the time said that a drawdown of the roughly 5,000 U.S. forces stationed across Africa would be part of a broader fundamental shift of military resources toward the Pacific to contain China.

The House chairman’s draft, or “chairman’s mark,” would require the Defense Department to submit a report that details “the effects, implications and cost of a troop reduction” in the African region. It calls for another report on the diplomatic effects if the current force posture drops below 80%.

The draft version of the $740.5 billion defense budget would also restrict using military-allocated funds to draw down the number of U.S. forces from South Korea below the current force of 28,500.

If a withdrawal is requested, the bill would require the defense secretary to confirm the move would not harm U.S. national security or undermine the security of U.S. allies, that South Korea is capable of deterring a potential conflict, and that both South Korea and Japan have been consulted.

The draft legislation comes as President Trump seeks to recall about half of the U.S. soldiers stationed in Germany if that nation doesn’t pay more to NATO and treat Washington more fairly on trade issues.

The plan sent shock waves through Europe and sparked bipartisan blowback on Capitol Hill, with critics saying it will weaken NATO, complicate U.S. military operations in the Middle East and beyond, and embolden Russia, which has long chafed at the heavy U.S. military footprint in Europe.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.