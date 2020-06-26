Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday he would support former Republican politician Sarah Palin if she ran on his party’s ticket against President Trump in November.

Mr. Carville mentioned Ms. Palin, the GOP pick for vice president in 2008, while describing his willingness to back whoever presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden chooses as his running mate.

“I don’t care. Pick Sarah Palin. I’ll be for her too. I just want to win this thing,” Mr. Carville said on MSNBC.

Mr. Biden “has some excellent choices to choose from, and whoever he does, it’s all pre-cleared with me,” Mr. Carville added.

“And it should be pre-cleared with every Democrat in this country, every Independent, every Never Trumper. That’s good. Throw the switch, let’s go to post,” Mr. Carville continued.

Mr. Biden has said he will pick a running mate by August 1. Candidates being considered include Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, among others.

Regardless of whom Mr. Biden chooses, Mr. Carville predicts a solid defeat for Mr. Trump at the polls in November.

“I think there is a better chance that Donald Trump does not run for re-election than he is re-elected,” Mr. Carville said elsewhere during the interview.

“Deal with it Democrats, you’re going to win,” Mr. Carville added.

Mr. Carville, 75, has previously served on Democratic campaigns include former President Bill Clinton’s first bid for the White House in 1992, as well as his wife Hillary Clinton’s failed 2008 campaign for the party’s presidential nomination.

Ms. Palin, 56, ran as the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008 under late Sen. John McCain of Arizona. The general election that November was ultimately won by former President Barack Obama, whose running mate at the time was Mr. Biden.

