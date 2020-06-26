Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden said if he were elected president tomorrow, he would demand that anyone who ventures out in public wear a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The one thing we do know — these masks make a gigantic difference,” Mr. Biden told KDKA-TV in Pennsylvania on Thursday. “I would insist that everybody out in public be wearing that mask.”

He said he would leverage federal executive power to mandate mask-wearing.

“I would do everything possible to require people … to wear masks in public,” the former vice president said.

He said he wouldn’t have to cover his face while taking the oath of office if elected.

Mr. Biden has slammed President Trump on the mask issue, saying last month that the president is stoking deaths with his stance and calling Mr. Trump a “fool” for mocking his wearing a mask.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.