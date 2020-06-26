A federal judge on Friday gave Roger Stone an extra 14 days before he has to report for prison, but denied his request to push his report date back until September because of coronavirus concerns.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson issued the order just four days before Stone was set to begin his 40-month sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional probe.

Stone was originally set to begin his sentence in April, but it was delayed because of the coronavirus date. By the time Stone surrenders next month, it will be 75 days since his original report date.

Judge Jackson ordered Stone to stay in home confinement until he has to report on July 14 to reduce his exposure to the coronavirus before prison.

“This will address the defendant’s stated medical concerns during the current increase of reported cases in Florida and Broward County in particular, and it will respect and protect the health of other inmates who share defendant’s anxiety over the potential induction and spread of the virus at this now-unaffected facility,” she wrote.

Judge Jackson sealed the rest of the decision because it dealt with Stone’s personal health issues.

Stone this week had asked the court to push back his report date until Sept. 3. The Justice Department did not oppose Stone’s request.

But Judge Jackson was skeptical of the request and ordered the Justice Department to explain why it supported Stone’s request amid allegations that the longtime friend of President Trump was receiving special treatment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. said on Friday it was Justice Department policy not to oppose reasonable sentencing delays because of the pandemic.

“At no point since that original designation has the U.S. Attorney’s Office had any role in or attempted to exert any influence over whether [the Bureau of Prisons] should revise the June 30 surrender date,” department lawyers wrote in a court filing.

Stone was convicted last year in a case that was spun out of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe.

Appearing on Fox News Friday night, Mr. Stone said his prison term was a “death sentence” because of the coronavirus. He also asked the president to commute his sentence or pardon him.

“I don’t think I will live to see my appeal succeed, which is why I have been very forthright about my praying that the president acts, either with a commutation of my sentence so I may follow my appeal and win vindication or, of course, a pardon,” Stone said.

“That’s completely within his power, but I would call on him to do it on humanitarian grounds as an act of both mercy and justice,” he continued.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.