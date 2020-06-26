By - Associated Press - Friday, June 26, 2020

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - Officers have shot and wounded a suspected carjacker near Kansas City after they were fired upon, authorities say.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a tweet Friday that Independence police had asked the agency to investigate. The tweet said officers were responding to an argument in an apartment complex when an armed carjacking occurred.

The tweet says two suspects exited the vehicle and fired toward officers. The patrol says officers then returned fire, wounding one suspect. The suspect was taken to a hospital and the other suspect was taken into custody. Their names weren’t immediately released.

No officer was injured. The patrol says the investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide