ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Police in suburban Des Moines have arrested a man they accuse of siccing a pit bull on people at a party before killing the dog himself after it turned on him.

Juan Carlos Moreno Martinez, 33, of Ankeny, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with several counts of assault, animal neglect, trespassing and probation violations, television station KCCI reported.

Police said the incident happened at a June 6 party in Ankeny, when Moreno-Martinez entered the property of another person without permission and retrieved the dog. Police said he then agitated the dog, “knowing its past behavior when worked into a frenzy,” with the intention of intimidating others at the party.

The animal ultimately attacked three people, one of whom was seriously injured, police said.

The dog then attacked Moreno Martinez, and he stabbed the dog several times in the head and neck area, killing it, police said.

Moreno-Martinez was being held in the Polk County Jail.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.