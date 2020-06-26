Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is ordering bars to close at noon Friday and restricting restaurant capacity as of Monday because of an alarming increase in hospital visits for the coronavirus and the share of people testing positive.

Mr. Abbott said places that receive more than half of their receipts from alcohol can still offer delivery and takeout.

Restaurants can maintain dine-in service but cannot exceed 50% of their indoor occupancy. Rafting and tubing businesses must close, while outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people must be approved by local governments.

The governor said he was forced to crack down after the positivity rate for the virus exceeded 10%. Experts consider a percentage of 10% or more a sign that officials aren’t detecting enough cases in the community.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Mr. Abbott, a Republican, said. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and enhance public health. We want this to be as limited in duration as possible. However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part.”

Texas began reopening May 1 after the COVID-19 shutdown of most of the country in mid-March. It was the second state, behind Georgia, to get back to business.

Now, it is scrambling to control a surge in COVID-19 cases that have forced hospitals to look for more space. In the Houston area, the children’s hospital is accepting adults to free up room.

Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, as well as Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties have been told to suspend elective surgeries at area hospitals. Houston is in Harris County and Austin is located in Travis County.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.