Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he is ordering bars to close at noon Friday and restricting restaurant capacity as of Monday because of an alarming increase in hospital visits for the coronavirus and the share of people testing positive.

Mr. Abbott said places that receive more than half of their receipts from alcohol can still offer delivery and takeout.

Restaurants can maintain dine-in service but cannot exceed 50% of their indoor occupancy. Rafting and tubing businesses must close, while outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people must be approved by local governments.

The new order is the most notable about-face in America’s efforts to get back to normal after the depths of the pandemic.

The governor said he was forced to crack down after the positivity rate for the virus exceeded 10%. Experts consider a percentage of 10% or more a sign that officials aren’t detecting enough cases in the community.

“At this time, it is clear that the rise in cases is largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars,” Mr. Abbott, a Republican, said. “The actions in this executive order are essential to our mission to swiftly contain this virus and enhance public health. We want this to be as limited in duration as possible. However, we can only slow the spread if everyone in Texas does their part.”

Texas began a phased reopening May 1 after the COVID-19 shutdown of most of the country in mid-March. It was the second state, behind Georgia, to get back to business.

But Mr. Abbott started to warn about an uptick in transmission, especially among young people who were crowding into bars. Some popular outdoor activities in the Texas summer, such as rafting, were also viewed as culprits and targeted in Mr. Abbott’s order.

Texas recently reported a single-day high of over 5,000 cases.

Mr. Abbott’s stern rhetoric amid the surge contrasts with pronouncements he made as recently as early June, when he saw “no real need” to halt the reopening measures he’d set in motion several weeks earlier. At the time, Mr. Abbott cited the availability of hospital beds as a positive statistic.

Now, Texas is scrambling to free up space. In the Houston area, the children’s hospital is accepting adults to expand capacity.

Mr. Abbott told Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, as well as Dallas, Harris, and Travis counties to suspend elective surgeries at area hospitals.

Houston is in Harris County and Austin is located in Travis County.

Texas is one of several Sun Belt states seeing a surge in cases, even as the hard-hit Northeast regains its footing.

Arizona, California and Florida are reporting single-day highs in overall cases on a regular basis, and experts say an accompanying uptick in hospital stays and positivity rates indicate the surge isn’t just due to greater testing.

Alabama and South Carolina are worry spots, too, based on their latest data.

