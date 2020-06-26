President Trump signed an executive order on Friday directing the federal government to consider job applicants’ skills instead of a college degree.

“The federal government will no longer be narrowly focused on where you went to school,” Mr. Trump said during an East Room event with his American Workforce Policy Advisory Board.

A White House official said replacing degree-based hiring with an emphasis on job skills will make the hiring process “more equitable and meritorious.”

“This will expand career opportunities for more Americans, acknowledge that learning can happen outside of the classroom, and ensure federal hiring managers are better identifying job candidates with the specific skills needed to succeed on the job,” the official said.

White House Domestic Policy Director Brooke Rollins called the order “transformational,” noting that two-thirds of adults in the U.S. do not have a four-year college degree.

