President Trump tweeted an FBI “wanted” poster Friday of 15 suspects sought for vandalizing the statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square near the White House.

“MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park. 10 year prison sentences!” the president said.

The FBI’s poster shows photographs of the 15 suspects, 11 of whom were wearing masks. They’re being sought for defacing the statue on June 22, saying the vandalism was a felony.

Mr. Trump has been planning to sign an executive order on protecting monuments on federal property.

