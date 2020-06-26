Presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden is eating into President Trump’s cash advantage in the 2020 race for The White House.

Mr. Biden struggled to raise money in the Democratic presidential primary, but things have brightened for him on that front since it became clear that he would lead the party into the November election.

The 77-year-old has experienced an uptick in fundraising and has benefited from running a low-cost virtual campaign.

Mr. Trump, meanwhile, has burned through cash, according to a breakdown from the Center for Responsive Politics.

The Biden campaign outpaced the Trump camp’s fundraising totals by a $36 million to $25 million margin in May.

“That’s the first time Biden outraised Trump in a single month this year,” the group said. “And Biden’s low-key, mostly virtual campaign spent just over $11 million while Trump blew through almost all of his monthly fundraising haul.”

Mr. Biden also outperformed Mr. Trump in May when the political parties and joint fundraising operations are taken into account, raising over $81 million with the Democratic National Committee. Mr. Trump and the Republican National Committee raised $74 million.

The improving fundraising numbers came before the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests and riots across the country that have added to the political polarization and coincided with Mr. Trump’s sagging poll numbers.

The analysis from the Center for Responsive Politics shows that the fundraising totals for Mr. Biden and the Democratic National Committee spiked to $122 million in June from $17 million in February.

Over that same period five months period, Mr. Trump and the Republican National Committee started with $168 million and ended with $190 million.

