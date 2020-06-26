SUMNER, Wis. (AP) - A warrant is out for a Fort Atkinson man accused of killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin.

Jefferson County prosecutors on Friday charged Kevin P. Anderson, 62, with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of attempted intentional first-degree homicide, arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Anderson is accused in the fatal shootings of his sister, Nedra Lemke, 57, and her husband, 59-year-old James Lemke. The couple’s bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the Town of Sumner. A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in reported by Nedra Lemke was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down.

According to the complaint, Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father’s will. The house belonged to their father, who had recently died.

Anderson remains at large, authorities said Friday. He is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with blue eyes and balding brown hair.

