NEW YORK (AP) - Police are investigating the fatal street-corner shooting of a young woman in a Manhattan shopping district.

The NYPD says the 19-year-old victim and a man who was with her both were shot just after midnight Friday near Madison Square Park in the Flatiron District.

Police said the woman died from a gunshot to the chest. The man was hospitalized in stable condition with a leg wound.

Investigators were searching for a gray sedan that was spotted leaving the scene of shooting.

The gunfire occurred in a police precinct where there’s a cluster of popular food and retail outlets. Before Friday there had been no shootings reported there so far this year.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

