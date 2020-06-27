Democratic House and Senate leaders want to honor the memory of George Floyd with sweeping criminal-justice legislation, even if they can’t always remember his name.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted Friday that Democratic legislation on police reform needed to be worthy of the name — of George Kirby.

“And I said I’ll recommend that to the Judiciary Committee and to the Congressional Black Caucus, who have shaped the bill, but I only will do that if you tell me that this legislation is worthy of George Kirby’s name,” said Ms. Pelosi at a press conference.

Commenters pointed out that George Kirby was a Black comedian, actor and singer who died in 1995.

Ms. Pelosi wasn’t alone. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer needed three tries before getting Mr. Floyd’s name right.

“Who do you believe when it comes to civil rights and police accountability: Mitch McConnell, or the lawyer for the families of Floyd Taylor, of George Taylor, George Floyd — and Breonna Taylor?” said Mr. Schumer.

Mr. Floyd, 46, became a household name in death after video captured a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes, spurring widespread protests and calls for police reform.

The Trump campaign was quick to point out the gaffes, declaring that the Democrats cared more about political gamesmanship than Mr. Floyd.

“They’ve spent all week opposing police reform,” tweeted the Trump War Room. “They don’t care about George Floyd, for them it’s a political game.”

