By - Associated Press - Saturday, June 27, 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville, Kentucky, police say 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at park hosting protests over Breonna Taylor’s death.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide