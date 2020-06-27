WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are investigating a hit-and-run they said left a 43-year-old woman dead.

The New Castle County Division of Police said in a news release Saturday that officers responded a day earlier to a report of a woman lying in a roadway in the Boxwood community. They found a female victim later identified as Kimberly Behrmann.

Detectives have determined the victim succumbed to her injuries as a result of a hit-and-run collision early Friday morning, the news release said.

The department did not release any further details and asked anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact them.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.