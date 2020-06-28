DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 29-year-old man died after a shooting outside a Des Moines area bar.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office said the shooting happened as officers worked to disperse a crowd of roughly 500 people outside the Karma Bar around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found Sir William Beckish with a gunshot wound to his head. The Des Moines man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Two women, ages 33 and 40, went to a hospital with minor gunshot wounds from the shooting. They were both treated and released from the hospital.

Authorities say no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.