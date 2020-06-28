TOTOWA, N.J. (AP) - State authorities are investigating the death of a man in a New Jersey police vehicle following his arrest over the weekend.

The New Jersey attorney general’s office said a state trooper arrested the 51-year-old man during a motor vehicle stop outside the police substation in Totowa at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities say the man was placed in the back of a police vehicle, where he “suffered an undetermined medical emergency.” Troopers and paramedics administered medical aid and the man was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

The man’s name hasn’t been released. The attorney general’s office is required by law to investigate all civilian deaths resulting from an encounter with law enforcement or while the person is in custody.

