President Trump has evangelical allies who continue to speak out on his behalf as the election approaches and the strategic attacks grow shrill, and more aggressive. The faith community, however, is intent on the larger picture, and the race to beat Joseph R. Biden.

“While Joe Biden’s allies in the Democrat Party are pushing to destroy stained-glass windows and burn down our places of worship, President Trump has been a staunch defender of communities of faith,” says John Pence, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, and nephew of Vice President Mike Pence. “Faith is what unites our country in good times and bad, and it’s more important now than ever to have a leader in the White House who holds those same values.”

Mr. Pence hosted an online forum of faithful folk on Saturday who stand by Mr. Trump. They included Paula White, spiritual adviser to the president; the Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders and the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference, a grassroots network of 40,000 churches. The three are candid about what’s at stake on Nov. 3.

“What we’re seeing in our streets and these threats against religious freedom will become the norm if Joe Biden becomes president. We need every person of faith to get out and vote to secure four more years of freedom in America,” said Mr. Moore.

“Unfortunately, the Democratic Party has moved so hard left that Joe Biden officially represents a party who’s world view is antithetical to our Christian belief system,” observed Mr. Rodriguez, who has serious questions about Democratic policy.

“How can Christians support a party platform that believes in nine-month abortions? How can Christians support a party platform that infringes on religious liberty? How can Christians support a party platform that exacerbates racial strife and refuses to recognize that every single human being is created in the image of God in and out of the womb without exception? The Democratic Party of 2020 is not the Democratic Party of 2008. As an independent Christian voter, I cannot sacrifice truth on the altar of political expediency,” he declared.

TIM SCOTT HAS A SAY

Sen. Tim Scott, South Carolina Republican, offers insight into the possible intent of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer. Mr. Scott says they want to “erase” him from the political process because he is a Black conservative.

“There has been a clear, consistent strategy to erase me from the conversation because my experience as an African American — driving while Black, as an African American growing up in poverty and facing discrimination, as an African American struggling in school — that narrative is supposed to be on the Democrat side,” Mr. Scott told Fox News Radio host Guy Benson.

“What Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are saying is, if we can erase Tim Scott from this conversation, we can continue the narrative that Republicans are somehow weak on issues of race, somehow racist by default,” the lawmaker continued — then described the preferred Democratic narrative.

“Republicans are bad, Democrats are good, Democrats are Black, Republicans are White,” Mr. Scott said. “As long as they can have that polarizing picture — and CNN and MSNBC will never play it differently — you’re reinforcing this false narrative that you have no options, that the monopoly is permanent. That’s dangerous.”

FOR THE LEXICON

#ProudAmerican

This is a new social media hashtag for everybody from the Heritage Foundation, which has launched the aggressive Proud American Campaign, meant to give Americans a way to express their pride in the nation and its founding principles. Find the outreach and some very comprehensive resources — including downloads for signs and memes — at Heritage.org/Proud American.

“This great country’s principles are as relevant today as any time in our history,” said Kay C. James, president of The Heritage Foundation. “The #ProudAmerican campaign unites citizens across the country to show that we live in the greatest nation in the world. There is no better time than now — a year in which our nation has been in nearly constant turmoil — to gather around our shared belief in the ideas that have made us who we are.”

THE PUB-LIC INTEREST

London-based Diageo — the parent company of Guinness, Ketel One vodka, Bailey’s Irish Cream, Bulleit Bourbon and 200 other familiar brands — has launched “Raising the Bar,” a new global recovery fund to offer financial support to bars and pubs struggling with the economic challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

Diageo has set aside $100 million to support neighborhood spots in New York, London, Dublin, Belfast, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Delhi, Mumbai, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Sydney — to name just a few. Funds are especially targeted to pay for specialized items such as medical grade hand sanitizer, masks and gloves, cashless payment and online ordering systems, mobile bars and outdoor equipment.

“We are calling on governments around the world to provide long-term recovery packages to help the hospitality sector. These businesses play an essential role in bringing people together to socialize and celebrate — something that we have all missed so much during this terrible crisis — and sustain hundreds of millions of jobs, which provide a first foot on the employment ladder for young people,” said Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo.

The program begins in July. Know someone who needs a boost? Information available at Diageo.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 79% of U.S. adults are comfortable going to the grocery store; 87% of Republicans and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 77% overall are comfortable visiting friend or family; 88% of Republicans and 68% of Democrats agree.

• 53% overall are comfortable going to a salon or barbershop; 72% of Republicans and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 44% overall are comfortable eating at a restaurant; 65% of Republicans and 28% of Democrats agree.

• 23% overall are comfortable attending an indoor event or concert; 40% of Republicans and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 18% overall are comfortable attending a crowded party; 31% of Republicans and 8% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 4,708 U.S. adult conducted June 16-22.

