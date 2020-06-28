LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas are investigating an apparent suicide after man suspected of robbery and kidnapping barricaded himself in an apartment.

Officers surrounded the apartment around 4 p.m. Saturday and tried to make contact with the man.

Shortly after that, detectives on the scene said they heard the sound of a single gunshot from inside of the apartment.

A SWAT team later entered the apartment and found the man dead at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities said the man didn’t have any police interaction before his death.

The man’s name as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

